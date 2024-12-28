iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:IVVM)

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVVM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

