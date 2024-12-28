JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -42.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.23 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.