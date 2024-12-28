JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

NYSE JKS opened at $25.28 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.