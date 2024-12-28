Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.67 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 135.20 ($1.70). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 330,513 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group Stock Up 0.2 %
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.
Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.
Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.
A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.