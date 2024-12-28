Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.67 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 135.20 ($1.70). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 330,513 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of £561.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,934.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

