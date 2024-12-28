Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.91 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Get Kamada alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

See Also

