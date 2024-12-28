Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

