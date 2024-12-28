LayerZero (ZRO) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00005649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $587.31 million and approximately $94.31 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 5.30970582 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $111,310,321.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

