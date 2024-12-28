LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LCII stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $129.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

