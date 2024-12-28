LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LCNB. Hovde Group started coverage on LCNB in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Stock Down 2.7 %

LCNB stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.55%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

