Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $29.52 during trading hours on Friday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.