Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $29.52 during trading hours on Friday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

