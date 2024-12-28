Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of MAHMF traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $38.90.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mahindra & Mahindra
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.