Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of MAHMF traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

