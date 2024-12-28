MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 43.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

