MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
