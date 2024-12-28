Meter Governance Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $118,831.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,854,137 coins and its circulating supply is 27,469,893 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,847,545 with 27,465,533 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.45445919 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $99,179.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

