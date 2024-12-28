MetisDAO Price Hits $45.25 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $45.25 or 0.00047887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $278.35 million and $8.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00006144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00006800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,151,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,151,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.13631931 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $9,730,233.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.