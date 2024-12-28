Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Stock Down 100.0 %
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Investment & Acquisition
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.