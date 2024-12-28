Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.04 ($4.29) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.83). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.01), with a volume of 95,570 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.73. The company has a market cap of £594.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,526.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £40,191.63 ($50,574.59). 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

