Mother Iggy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mother Iggy has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mother Iggy Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.02964494 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $4,660,261.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

