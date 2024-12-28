NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.42).

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

LON:NWG opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.04) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 390.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.19. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.70 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,644.75). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,632,797.68). 16.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.