NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.42).
NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,644.75). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,632,797.68). 16.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
