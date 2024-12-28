NetMind Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.44 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $115.44 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00002852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,302.72 or 0.99869215 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,869.34 or 0.99410251 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,859,277 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.77687036 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,520,706.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

