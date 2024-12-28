NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Up 1,762.1% in December

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 1,762.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 136,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

