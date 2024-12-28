Nosana Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $250.24 million and $2.44 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,376,453 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 2.57141107 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,611,515.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

