Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
NMAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,389. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 133.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.