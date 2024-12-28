Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

NMAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,389. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $124,299.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,973,300. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,327 shares of company stock worth $7,687,896.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 133.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period.

