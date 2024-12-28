OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 49404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.