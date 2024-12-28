OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Buys $26,375.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $26,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,078.94. The trade was a 18.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $2.11 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte Co. ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

