OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Buys $26,375.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $26,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,078.94. The trade was a 18.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OCX opened at $2.11 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
