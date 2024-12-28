OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Trading Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.53. 63,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,035,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
