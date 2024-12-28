Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 7,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $721,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,739.52. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $673,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,185 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $312,798.85.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palomar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 449,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,339,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.