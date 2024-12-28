Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in December

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

