Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in December

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.
About Pan Pacific International
