PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PCCW Trading Up 9.3 %

PCCWY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. PCCW has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

