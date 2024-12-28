PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PCCW Trading Up 9.3 %
PCCWY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. PCCW has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.
About PCCW
