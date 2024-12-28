PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Financial Survey

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tamboran Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetroQuest Energy and Tamboran Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tamboran Resources has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.55%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Tamboran Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

PetroQuest Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

Tamboran Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

(Get Free Report)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.