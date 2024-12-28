Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PAHGF stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

