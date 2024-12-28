Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
PAHGF stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.48.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a support level?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.