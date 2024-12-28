PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $7.96.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
Read More
