POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

POSCO Stock Down 0.8 %

PKX opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. POSCO has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

