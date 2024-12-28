Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1192 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

About Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 272,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

