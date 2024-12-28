Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1192 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
