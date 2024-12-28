Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $341.74 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Qtum has a market cap of $341.74 million and $41.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00003419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.95 or 0.03559390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,457,716 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.