Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $18.53.
About Reliance Global Group
