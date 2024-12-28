Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.