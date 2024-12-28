Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 77.2% in December

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 527,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

