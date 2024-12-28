Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2814 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS RVRB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

The Reverb ETF (RVRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of approximately 500 of the largest companies listed in the US. It weights companies based on market sentiment through a proprietary web-based algorithm. RVRB was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Penserra Capital Management.

