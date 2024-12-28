Reviewing Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 0.97 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.05 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Kingold Jewelry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingold Jewelry is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Volatility and Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 41.48, meaning that its share price is 4,048% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats MetaWorks Platforms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

