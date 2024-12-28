Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 2,954,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,011,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,343,565 shares of company stock valued at $188,568,305. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

