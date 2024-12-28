Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1,336,058 shares traded.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth about $2,765,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

