Rosa Handley Hooper Sells 3,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) SVP Rosa Handley Hooper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $11,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 356,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,722. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:MPW opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
