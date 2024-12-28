Rosa Handley Hooper Sells 3,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) SVP Rosa Handley Hooper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $11,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 356,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,722. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.58%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.