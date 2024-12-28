Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC) Announces Dividend of $1.63

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.6322 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $1.33.
Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS YBTC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,315 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.
About Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF
