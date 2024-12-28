Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 15,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,656. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

