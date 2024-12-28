Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:RDV)

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Price Performance
