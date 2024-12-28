Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saputo Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.25 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Company insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at C$24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.77. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.63 and a one year high of C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.