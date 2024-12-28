SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 61.9% in December

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the November 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 8,035,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,734. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.