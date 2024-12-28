Scotiabank Upgrades South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) to “Hold”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
