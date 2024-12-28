Scotiabank Upgrades South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) to “Hold”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Stock Performance

South Bow Dividend Announcement

SOBO opened at $23.49 on Friday. South Bow has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

