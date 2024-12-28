Scroll (SCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $192.17 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Scroll has a market cap of $192.17 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,182.30 or 0.99791172 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,816.22 or 0.99403292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.00905164 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $26,391,331.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.