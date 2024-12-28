SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

