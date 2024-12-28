Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 240,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,308. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

